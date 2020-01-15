MANILA, Philippines – In times of crisis, like during the eruption of the Taal Volcano, correct information is key, especially online.

However, some people intend to confuse, mislead, or even sow fear. (FACT CHECK: False alerts, warnings over Taal Volcano eruption)

To avoid falling prey to their disinformation tactics, we strongly recommend getting updates only from official, reliable sources, like government agencies and the media.

Bookmark the following websites and social media pages below for accurate information on the Taal Volcano eruption. We also included alternative sources such as reputable organizations.

National government

Phivolcs -Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology

for bulletins, advisories, and updates on volcano eruptions and earthquakes

NDRRMC -National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council

for updates on disaster assessment and response

DOH -Department of Health

for health advisories and safety tips

PAGASA - Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration

for weather updates

DSWD -Department of Social Welfare and Development

for relief operations, including information for donors and for volunteers

CAAP -Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines

for airport operations

MIAA -Manila International Airport Authority

for flight advisories at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport

PNP -Philippine National Police

for public safety updates and concerns

Local governments

Batangas Public Information Office

Cavite Provincial Government

Philippine Information Agency-Calabarzon

You may also visit the Facebook and Twitter pages of your province, city, or municipality for announcements like class and work suspensions. Some local government officials also maintain personal accounts which are viewable by the public.

News agencies

Rappler, including its reports on the Taal Volcano eruption and fact checks on online claims

ABS-CBN News

CNN Philippines

GMA News

News5

Inquirer.net

Philstar.com

BusinessWorld

Manila Bulletin

Alternative sources and foreign organizations

For information on volcanoes and earthquakes:

For satellite imageries:

For disaster relief:

– Rappler.com