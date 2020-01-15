LIST: Where to get official, reliable info on Taal Volcano eruption
MANILA, Philippines – In times of crisis, like during the eruption of the Taal Volcano, correct information is key, especially online.
However, some people intend to confuse, mislead, or even sow fear. (FACT CHECK: False alerts, warnings over Taal Volcano eruption)
To avoid falling prey to their disinformation tactics, we strongly recommend getting updates only from official, reliable sources, like government agencies and the media.
Bookmark the following websites and social media pages below for accurate information on the Taal Volcano eruption. We also included alternative sources such as reputable organizations.
National government
Phivolcs -Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
for bulletins, advisories, and updates on volcano eruptions and earthquakes
NDRRMC -National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council
for updates on disaster assessment and response
DOH -Department of Health
for health advisories and safety tips
PAGASA - Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration
for weather updates
DSWD -Department of Social Welfare and Development
for relief operations, including information for donors and for volunteers
CAAP -Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines
for airport operations
MIAA -Manila International Airport Authority
for flight advisories at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport
PNP -Philippine National Police
for public safety updates and concerns
Local governments
Batangas Public Information Office
Cavite Provincial Government
Philippine Information Agency-Calabarzon
You may also visit the Facebook and Twitter pages of your province, city, or municipality for announcements like class and work suspensions. Some local government officials also maintain personal accounts which are viewable by the public.
News agencies
Rappler, including its reports on the Taal Volcano eruption and fact checks on online claims
Alternative sources and foreign organizations
For information on volcanoes and earthquakes:
- United States Geological Survey
- Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program
- International Volcanic Health Hazard Network
For satellite imageries:
For disaster relief:
– Rappler.com