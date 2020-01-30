LIST: Where to get official, reliable info on novel coronavirus
MANILA, Philippines – Governments and medical authorities worldwide are on high alert after the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Originating in Wuhan, China, the virus has since killed over a hundred people and infected thousands of others.
But along with the rising number of infected persons, different false information that may cause confusion and unnecessary panic have also sprouted online since the disease was first reported on December 31, 2019.
Rappler has fact-checked a number of hoaxes that circulated online since the outbreak. Different fact-checking units all over the world have also taken part in the collaborative project initiated by the International Fact-Checking Network, which aims to fight misinformation about the novel disease. (READ: Fact checkers worldwide team up to debunk false info about 2019-nCoV)
To avoid consuming and spreading wrong information about 2019-nCoV, it is important to check and get updates only from reliable sources such as government agencies and legitimate media outlets.
Here are websites and social media pages that provide accurate information about the 2019-nCoV.
National government
Department of Health (DOH)
For official count of infected persons or patients under investigation and general advisories
- Website | Facebook: OfficialDOHgov | Twitter: @DOHgov
The DOH also provides a list of public hospitals in the country, complete with addresses and contact details: DOH Hospitals Directory
Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) - DOH
For health advisories
Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP)
For airport operations
- Website | Facebook:caaphilippines
Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA)
For flight advisories at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport
- Website | Facebook: MIAAGovPh | Twitter: @MIAAGovPH
(READ: Here's what you can do if your flight to China has been cancelled)
Foreign Organizations
For information on the novel coronavirus, situation reports worldwide, technical guidance, monitoring of cases around the world, and other advisories related to public health
- World Health Organization (WHO)
- US government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
- Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention
For fact checks
- Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network
News agencies
Rappler.com
For reports on the 2019-nCoV outbreak and fact checks on online claims
- Website | Facebook: rapplerdotcom | Twitter:@rapplerdotcom
– Rappler.com