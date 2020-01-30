MANILA, Philippines – Governments and medical authorities worldwide are on high alert after the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Originating in Wuhan, China, the virus has since killed over a hundred people and infected thousands of others.

But along with the rising number of infected persons, different false information that may cause confusion and unnecessary panic have also sprouted online since the disease was first reported on December 31, 2019.

Rappler has fact-checked a number of hoaxes that circulated online since the outbreak. Different fact-checking units all over the world have also taken part in the collaborative project initiated by the International Fact-Checking Network, which aims to fight misinformation about the novel disease. (READ: Fact checkers worldwide team up to debunk false info about 2019-nCoV)

To avoid consuming and spreading wrong information about 2019-nCoV, it is important to check and get updates only from reliable sources such as government agencies and legitimate media outlets.

Here are websites and social media pages that provide accurate information about the 2019-nCoV.

National government

Department of Health (DOH)

For official count of infected persons or patients under investigation and general advisories

The DOH also provides a list of public hospitals in the country, complete with addresses and contact details: DOH Hospitals Directory

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) - DOH

For health advisories

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP)

For airport operations

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA)

For flight advisories at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport

(READ: Here's what you can do if your flight to China has been cancelled)

Foreign Organizations

For information on the novel coronavirus, situation reports worldwide, technical guidance, monitoring of cases around the world, and other advisories related to public health

For fact checks

News agencies

Rappler.com

For reports on the 2019-nCoV outbreak and fact checks on online claims

ABS-CBN News

BusinessMirror

BusinessWorld

CNN Philippines



GMA News

Inquirer.net



Interaksyon

Manila Bulletin

Malaya Business Insight

Manila Standard

Manila Times

News5

Philstar.com

