MANILA, Philippines – The sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) swiftly shook the world after its discovery around a week into January 2020. With at least 16,000 infected and 362 killed as of writing, medical researchers are racing against time to formulate a cure.

Here’s a rundown of what has happened since the 2019-nCoV emerged from its epicenter in Wuhan, China:

December 31, 2019

China investigates the outbreak of a viral pneumonia that infected 27 people in Wuhan. The Wuhan municipal health committee issues an emergency notification, saying hospitals in the city treated a “successive series of patients with unexplained pneumonia.”

The notification urges hospitals to offer treatment and report cases.

January 5, 2020

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III orders the Bureau of Quarantine to strengthen its surveillance of incoming travelers from China.

January 9, 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirms the mystery virus is a new strain of coronavirus. By this time, 59 cases have been reported. Seven of the 59 are seriously ill, but none have died yet.

Some of the patients are employees of a seafood market that bears a sign saying it had been closed on January 1 due to the “current pneumonia situation in our city.”

January 16-17, 2020

Cases of the novel coronavirus emerge in Thailand and Japan, the first ones outside China. Thailand and Japan confirm 3 cases, all of whom had visited Wuhan.

The next day, scientists from the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis estimate that there are close to 1,700 cases in Wuhan, far from the earlier reported 45.

January 23, 2020



The Manila International Airport Authority enforces precautionary measures such as ensuring the availability of hand sanitizers, providing an examination booth, and sanitizing quarantine areas.

The Bureau of Quarantine is observed to be using thermal scanners to monitor the body temperatures of passengers arriving from international flights to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

January 24-25, 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) announces that a 5-year-old child in Cebu under investigation for 3 days tested negative for the 2019-nCoV. The child had travel history in Wuhan.

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) suspends all airline operations between Wuhan, China, and any destination in the Philippines for an indefinite period.

On January 25, health authorities repatriate 80 Chinese Boracay-bound tourists who had arrived in Aklan from Wuhan.

January 28, 2020

The Philippines temporarily stops issuing visas to travelers from Hubei province.

The Philippine Bureau of Immigration also temporarily suspends the visa upon arrival (VUA) mechanism for Chinese tourists and businessmen, while the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) calls for a voluntary repatriation for Filipinos in Hubei who wish to come home.

January 29, 2020

Duque is summoned to the House of Representatives for a question hour. He says it would be “very tricky” if the Philippines singles out China for a travel ban, since other countries also have confirmed cases.

On this day, too, a man under investigation in the Philippines for the 2019-nCoV dies due to pneumonia.

DOH also announces that they now have the capability to test samples of the novel coronavirus, no longer needing to send them to Australia for verification.

January 30, 2020

Duque confirms the first case of the novel coronavirus in the country in a 38-year-old Chinese woman who traveled to the Philippines from Wuhan.

Duque recommends travel restrictions from mainland China, contrary to his earlier statement.

The WHO declares the novel coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the 6th since 2009.

At this point, there are more than 7,700 infected, with 170 who have died. There are 82 confirmed cases in 18 other countries as of this date.

Senators urge the government to issue a temporary travel ban to and from China.

The DOH and DFA call for a widened repatriation of Filipinos in China.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announces that the provincial government would quarantine passengers arriving in Cebu from mainland China. Meanwhile, acting Malay town mayor Floribar Bautista considers a ban on foreigners traveling from mainland China to Boracay Island.

January 31, 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte imposes a travel ban on Chinese citizens coming from Hubei province and other areas of China where the virus has spread.

Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific pull out for disinfection the planes that were boarded by the coronavirus-positive patient. The airlines implement a number of preventive measures including intensive cleaning, thermal scanning, and information campaigns.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) implements increased safety measures in nationwide transport hubs, such as the use of face masks by service personnel and disinfection of train interiors and surfaces after every loop.

The Maritime Industry Authority also advises ship owners and operators to report suspected cases of 2019-nCoV, install necessary medical equipment, and inform personnel about the virus. Strict passenger screening is also to be conducted at arrival areas in ports operated by the Philippine Ports Authority.

The Iloilo government urges Cebu Pacific to suspend flights coming from Hong Kong to the Iloilo International Airport.

February 1, 2020

AirAsia cancels flights from Manila and Kalibo to Hong Kong, Macao, and mainland China cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Shanghai until March 1.

February 2, 2020

The DOH reports the first death outside China of a 44-year-old Chinese male who dies in the Philippines. This second 2019-nCoV-positive patient was the traveling companion of the 38-year-old woman, the first confirmed case. However, 24 persons under investigation test negative.

Duterte expands the travel ban to cover any person traveling directly from China, Hong Kong, and Macau, with the exception of Filipinos and holders of permanent resident visas.

As of Monday, February 3, the virus has killed 362 people and infected over 16,000 worldwide. The DOH announces there are 80 persons under investigation for the virus in the Philippines. – Rappler.com

