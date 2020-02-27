MANILA, Philippines – In government service, one of the most dangerous jobs to work in is ironically what is supposed to be the most secure government facility: the New Bilibid Prison.

While the facility is heavily fortified, its high-profile inmates are deemed dangerous, even suspected of continuously conducting the operations of illegal groups capable of killing.

Former police chief, BuCor chief, and now Senator Ronald dela Rosa once said, “They could buy your life.”

The latest case claimed the life of suspended BuCor legal division chief Fredric Santos, who was shot dead in front of his daughter’s school on February 19. His killing is not the first.

Rappler obtained reports from the Muntinlupa City of BuCor personnel killed since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office.

As of February 27, a total of 7 have been killed, including retired personnel. All of them remain unsolved.

This list will be updated if more cases arise.

1. Retired prison guard Simplico Flores, 51 – October 15, 2016

Flores was killed while driving by a motorcycle-riding gunman along the East Service Road near Saint Bernadette College in Cupang, Muntinlupa.

According to a driver who stood as a witness for the case, the motorcycle approached his car, a Ford Focus, and shot him in the head. The suspect fled towards Alabang, while Flores was declared dead on arrival at the Muntinlupa City Hospital.

The police still have not identified Flores’ killer.

2. Correction Inspector Romel Reyes, 41 - September 2, 2018

Reyes, assigned at the BuCor reservation’s security service, was killed at around 4 pm on September 2, 2018 after dropping off his niece on his motorcycle.

On his way home inside the BuCor reservation, he was shot multiple times from the back by a motorcycle-riding gunman along Ina ng Awa Street, beside the reservation’s Sunken Garden. He was declared dead on the spot.

The police still have not identified Reyes’ killer.

3. Correction Inspector Nimencio San Gabriel, 55 – October 1, 2018

San Gabriel was killed just a month after Romel Reyes along the corner of Arellano and Cagiao Streets in Katarungan Village 1 in Poblacion, Muntinlupa.

It was around 30 minutes past midnight and San Gabriel was on his way home aboard a motorcycle when he was shot multiple times by a “male suspect” at the intersection. He was declared dead at the Medical Center of Muntinlupa at around 2 am the same day.

The police still have not identified San Gabriel’s killer.

4. Correction Chief Inspector Angelito Padilla, 59 – December 3, 2018

Padilla was killed right in front of the Barangay Poblacion Public Market at around 2:55 pm.

Padilla was aboard his Nissan Sentra, passing through the market, when two unidentified suspects aboard a motorcycle came from behind and shot him successively. At least one bullet hit his head.

As suspects fled the scene, he was rushed to the Medical Center of Muntinlupa, where he was pronounced dead at around 8:16 pm.

The police have not identified Padilla’s killers.

5. Chief Administrative Officer 3 Ruperto Traya Jr, 53 – August 27, 2019

Traya was killed outside his home at around 1:40 pm right after he alighted from his Toyota Hi-Ace along Amparo Street in Barangay Poblacion.

Just as he was about to open the gate of his rented parking lot, an unidentified gunman shot him in the head, causing his instantaneous death.

The killer fled to an unknown direction and remains unidentified by the police.

After his death, Traya was accused by the wife of a Bilibid inmate of being involved in the Good Conduct Time Allowance for sale scheme during a Senate hearing in September 2019.

6. Corrections Officer Porferio Bergula, 38 - November 27, 2019

Bergula was killed at around 10:30 am as he was buying dried fish (tuyo) from a Variety Store in the New Poblacion Market. He was shot point-blank in the left chest by an unidentified suspect.

The suspect and an unidentified cohort fled using a motorcycle, while Bergula was rushed to the Medical Center of Muntinlupa. He was declared dead at around 11:02 am on the same day.

The killers remain unidentified.

7. Chief of the Legal Division Fredric Santos, 50 – February 19, 2020

Santos was about to fetch his daughter in Grade 6 when he was shot dead outside her school at around 1:50 pm. Two unidentified suspects shot him at point-blank range and fled to an unknown direction, while Santos was declared dead on the spot by the responding rescue team.

He sustained gusnhot wounds in the head and investigators later found 6 fired cartridges in the crime scene.

He made the news as legal division chief of BuCor, suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman and once detained by the Senate in September 2019 over controversies in the GCTA law's implementation.

As of February 26, cops admitted to “facing a blank wall” in the case of Santos – still failing to identify suspects and the motive behind his killing. – Rappler.com