MANILA, Philippines – As of Tuesday, March 17, the entire Luzon was placed under lockdown or "enhanced community quarantine" and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the country rose to 187.

Local government units that have confirmed cases, persons under investigation (PUIs), and/or persons under monitoring (PUMs) are implementing their own initiatives and specific responses to the coronavirus outbreak. (READ: LIST: Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines as of March 16)

From community quarantine, class suspensions, declaration of a state of calamity, and assistance for affected families, local government units have announced responses on official online platforms. (READ: Facing coronavirus: What local officials should do)

Where can constituents get official information from their local government units?

Provinces

Abra

Bataan

Batangas

Bulacan

Camarines Sur

Compostela Valley/Davao de Oro

Facebook page: Province of Davao de Oro

Cavite

Laguna

Lanao del Sur

Negros Oriental

Pampanga

Facebook page: Pampanga PIO

Quezon

Facebook page: Quezon Public Information Office

Rizal

Tarlac

Facebook page: Provincial Government of Tarlac

Cities

Antipolo City

Caloocan City

Las Piñas City

Makati City

Mandaluyong City

Facebook page: Mandaluyong City Public Information Office

Manila

Marikina City

Facebook page: Marikina PIO

Muntinlupa City

Parañaque City

Pasay City

Facebook page: Pasay City Public Information Office

Pasig City

Quezon City

San Juan City

Taguig City

– Rappler.com