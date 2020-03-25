MANILA, Philippines – Past midnight on Wednesday, March 25, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law an act granting him 30 special powers to address the growing number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines.

Earlier proposed as “emergency powers,” lawmakers in Congress hammered out provisions of the proposed measure to define limits to special powers given to Duterte.

The law no longer includes controversial provisions on the takeover of business and unconstitutional provisions regarding the budget.

Republic Act 11469, or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, also declares a state of national emergency and requires Duterte to submit to Congress weekly reports on the utilization and realignment of funds related to the measure.

The Bayanihan to Heal as One Act will be valid for 3 months unless extended by Congress, or terminated earlier through a concurrent resolution or a presidential proclamation.

Read the full text below:

– with reports from Sofia Tomacruz/Rappler.com

