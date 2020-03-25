LIST: Services considered essential during Luzon lockdown
MANILA, Philippines – Luzon and its over 57 million people were placed on enhanced community quarantine or lockdown from March 17 to April 12 in a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
Malacañang said only private establishments “providing basic necessities and such activities” are allowed to remain open during the quarantine period.
What services and establishments qualify under these exemptions? Here's the list based on the guideline Malacañang released on March 16 and additional guidelines the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) issued two days later.
These services and establishments were ordered to adopt a skeleton workforce and observe strict physical distancing measures.
Other businesses are allowed to operate as long as employees work from home.
Medical services
- Pharmacies or drugstores
- Hospitals
- Medical clinics
Financial services
- Banks
- Money transfer services
Retail and wholesaling
- Public markets
- Supermarkets
- Groceries
- Convenience stores
Food preparation and delivery services
- Food chains and restaurants (limited to carry-out orders)
- Food delivery services
- Water-refilling stations
Utilities
- Telecommunications companies
- Cable and internet service providers
- Water companies
- Energy companies
- Gasoline stations
Manufacturing establishments
- Manufacturing plants of basic food products
- Medical manufacturing establishments
Business Process Outsourcing companies and export-oriented industries are also allowed to operate, as long as they strictly follow 3 measures:
- physical distancing
- provision of appropriate temporary accommodation arrangements to respective personnel by March 18
- skeleton workforce
