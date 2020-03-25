MANILA, Philippines – Luzon and its over 57 million people were placed on enhanced community quarantine or lockdown from March 17 to April 12 in a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Malacañang said only private establishments “providing basic necessities and such activities” are allowed to remain open during the quarantine period.

What services and establishments qualify under these exemptions? Here's the list based on the guideline Malacañang released on March 16 and additional guidelines the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) issued two days later.

These services and establishments were ordered to adopt a skeleton workforce and observe strict physical distancing measures.

Other businesses are allowed to operate as long as employees work from home.

Medical services

Pharmacies or drugstores

Hospitals

Medical clinics

Financial services

Banks

Money transfer services

Retail and wholesaling

Public markets

Supermarkets

Groceries

Convenience stores

Food preparation and delivery services

Food chains and restaurants (limited to carry-out orders)

Food delivery services

Water-refilling stations

Utilities

Telecommunications companies

Cable and internet service providers

Water companies

Energy companies

Gasoline stations

Manufacturing establishments

Manufacturing plants of basic food products

Medical manufacturing establishments

Business Process Outsourcing companies and export-oriented industries are also allowed to operate, as long as they strictly follow 3 measures:

physical distancing

provision of appropriate temporary accommodation arrangements to respective personnel by March 18

skeleton workforce

– Rappler.com