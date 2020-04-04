MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines now has over 3,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, April 3, at least 350 cases have been reported in 22 provinces and 5 independent cities in Luzon.

The entire Luzon is under lockdown or enhanced community quarantine until April 12 to stem the spread of the virus.

Here's a breakdown of these numbers in Luzon, based on the nCoV Tracker of the Department of Health. (READ: PH coronavirus cases in maps and charts: What the data says)

Per province, independent city

So far, among provinces, Rizal has the most number of cases, with 98.

Meanwhile, Baguio is the independent or highly-urbanized city with the most cases, with 10.

Luzon consists of 38 provinces in 7 regions (excluding Metro Manila), with a population of 44,592,844, as of the 2015 census.

Per city, town

Six cities and municipalities have 10 cases or more. Of these areas, 4 are in Rizal.

Antipolo City has the most cases so far, with 36.

New cases per day

On April 2, the provinces of Albay and Benguet, and the city of Naga reported their first coronavirus cases.

In the chart below, select a province or city in the dropdown menu to see how many cases are added to their tally each day.

– Rappler.com