MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines now has over 3,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, April 3, at least 59 cases have been reported in 8 provinces and 5 independent cities in the Visayas.

Here's a breakdown of these numbers in the Visayas, based on the nCoV Tracker of the Department of Health. (READ: PH coronavirus cases in maps and charts: What the data says)

Per province, independent city

So far, among provinces, Aklan, Iloilo, and Negros Oriental have the most number of cases, with 5 each.

Meanwhile, Cebu City is the independent or highly-urbanized city with the most cases, with 21.

The Visayas consists of 16 provinces in 3 regions, with a population of 19,373,431, as of the 2015 census.

Per city, town

Among cities and municipalities, the cities of Cebu and Bacolod have the most cases so far.

New cases per day

On April 3, the province of Samar reported its coronavirus case.

In the chart below, select a province or city in the dropdown menu to see how many cases are added to their tally each day.

– Rappler.com