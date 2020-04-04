MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines now has over 3,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, April 3, at least 90 cases have been reported in 10 provinces and 5 independent cities in Mindanao.

Here's a breakdown of these numbers in Mindanao, based on the nCoV Tracker of the Department of Health. (READ: PH coronavirus cases in maps and charts: What the data says)

Per province, independent city

So far, among provinces, Lanao del Sur has the most number of cases, with 8.

Meanwhile, Davao City is the independent or highly-urbanized city with the most cases, with 51.

Mindanao consists of 27 provinces in 6 regions, with a population of 24,135,775, as of the 2015 census.

Per city, town

Among cities and municipalities, the cities of Davao, Tagum, and Marawi have the most cases so far.

New cases per day

On April 3, the provinces of Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Zamboanga del Sur reported their first confirmed cases.

In the chart below, select a province or city in the dropdown menu to see how many cases are added to their tally each day.

– Rappler.com