MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines now has over 3,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, April 3, at least 1,634 cases have been reported in Metro Manila.

The National Capital Region is under lockdown or enhanced community quarantine, until April 14, to stem the spread of the virus.

Here's a breakdown of these numbers in Metro Manila, based on the nCoV Tracker of the Department of Health. (READ: PH coronavirus cases in maps and charts: What the data says)

Per city, town

In Metro Manila, Quezon City has the most number of cases, with 480.

It is followed by Manila, with 200; Makati City, 158; Pasig City, 127; San Juan City, 119.

Metro Manila consists of 16 cities and 1 municipality. The special region has a population of 12,877,253, as of the 2015 census.

New cases per day

In the chart below, select a city or town in the dropdown menu to see how many cases are added to their tally each day.

