

MANILA, Philippines – Of the over 3,800 cases of coronavirus cases in the Philippines as of Wednesday, April 8, around half or 5 in 10 cases are in Metro Manila.

How many confirmed cases are in the barangays there? While the nCoV Tracker of the Department of Health (DOH) reports the number of cases per city or town, it has yet to release data per barangay. (READ: Where are the coronavirus cases in Metro Manila?)

Rappler maps the cases per barangay in the top 5 most affected cities in the national capital region, as reported by the city governments through their official Facebook pages.

The numbers may be different from what is reported in the DOH's nCoV Tracker for some cities because the local health offices or departments validate the residence information of some cases.

The circles on the map below indicate the number of cases for each barangay with positive coronavirus cases; the bigger the circle, the more cases the barangay has. Hover over the circles for more information.

This map should be useful especially for barangay residents and local officials who have to manage limited resources efficiently and decide on which areas ought to be prioritized for testing and assistance.

We will be adding more cities on the map in the coming days.





Here's more information about cities on the map, as reported on their Facebook pages:





Rank* City City's report as of As reported/validated by city: Cases

Deaths Recoveries 1 Quezon City 4/7/2020, 11 pm 550 34 26 2 Manila 4/7/2020, 5 pm 266 32 21 3 Makati City 4/8/2020, 9 am 141 14 17 4 Pasig City 4/7/2020 140 22 28 5 San Juan City 4/7/2020, 6 pm 136 24 9



Their ranks on the table above are based on the number of cases in the city as reported in the DOH's nCoV Tracker. – story by Michael Bueza, map by Akira Medina/Rappler.com



