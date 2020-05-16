MANILA, Philippines – The national government coronavirus task force released official guidelines on the different forms of community quarantine, including Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) and Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

The guidelines were approved on Friday, May 15, with the signatures of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, chairperson and co-chairperson of the task force, respectively.

The document gives the following definitions:

ECQ - Refers to the implementation of temporary measures imposing stringent limitations on movement and transportation of people, strict regulation of operating industries, provision of good and essential services, and heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce community quarantine protocols

Places under ECQ until May 31: Cebu City, Mandaue City

MECQ - Refers to the transition phase between ECQ and GCQ, when these temporary measures are relaxed: stringent limiting [of] movement and transportation of people, strict regulation of operating industries, provision of food and essential services, and heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce community quarantine protocols become less necessary.

Places under MECQ until May 31: Metro Manila, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Zambales, Angeles City, Laguna

GCQ - Refers to the implementation of temporary measures limiting movement and transportation, regulation of operating industries, and presence of uniformed personnel to enforce community quarantine protocols.

Placed under GCQ until May 31: The rest of the country.

MGCQ - Refers to the transition phase between GCQ and New Normal, when these temporary measures are relaxed: limiting movement and transportation, the regulation of operating industries, and the presence of uniformed personnel to enforce community quarantine protocols become less necessary. (No places are under MGCQ)

What are the rules for every zone?

Detailed rules on transportation, industries and establishments allowed, activities and gatherings allowed, classes, and travel to and from zones can be found in the omnibus guidelines below. (Here's a summary.)

– Rappler.com