MANILA, Philippines – During this pandemic, it may be tougher to face other types of disasters such as typhoons.

Typhoon Ambo, the first typhoon to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in 2020, already affected over 500,000 individuals and caused hundred-millions-worth of damage to infrastracture and agriculture in Northern Samar alone.

As the Philippines approaches this year’s wet season, stronger typhoons are expected to enter PAR. The Philippines get an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year on average. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

In order to brace the storm, especially during a pandemic, it is important to be armed with relevant information. Bookmark this page for quick reference.

National government

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)

For tropical cyclone advisories, severe weather bulletin, and general weather updates/forecasts

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC)

For disaster assessment and response updates, safety advisories, and flood warnings

Website | Facebook: NDRRMC | Twitter: @NDRRMC_OpCen

Trunk line: 911-5061 to 65 local 100

Department of Health (DOH)

For health advisories and safety tips

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)

For advisories concerning local governments

You may also go to the official social media accounts or websites of your respective local government units (LGU). A directory of LGUs in the Philippines is available here.

Philippine National Police (PNP)

For public safety advisories

Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA)

For road closures in NCR and other transportation-related advisories

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP)

For airport operations

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA)

For flight advisories at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Philippine Ports Authority (PPA)

For updates and advisories on port operations

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)

For updates and advisories on maritime security

Office of Civil Defense (OCD)

For status updates on relief aid and related advisories

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)

For relief operations, including information for donors and for volunteers

