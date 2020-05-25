LIST: Where to get official, reliable information during typhoons
MANILA, Philippines – During this pandemic, it may be tougher to face other types of disasters such as typhoons.
Typhoon Ambo, the first typhoon to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in 2020, already affected over 500,000 individuals and caused hundred-millions-worth of damage to infrastracture and agriculture in Northern Samar alone.
As the Philippines approaches this year’s wet season, stronger typhoons are expected to enter PAR. The Philippines get an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year on average. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
In order to brace the storm, especially during a pandemic, it is important to be armed with relevant information. Bookmark this page for quick reference.
National government
Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)
For tropical cyclone advisories, severe weather bulletin, and general weather updates/forecasts
- Website | Facebook: Dost_pagasa | Twitter: @dost_pagasa
- Trunk line: 8284-0800
National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC)
For disaster assessment and response updates, safety advisories, and flood warnings
- Website | Facebook: NDRRMC | Twitter: @NDRRMC_OpCen
- Trunk line: 911-5061 to 65 local 100
Department of Health (DOH)
For health advisories and safety tips
- Website | Facebook: Department of Health (Philippines) | Twitter: @DOHgovph
- Trunk line: 8651-7800
Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)
For advisories concerning local governments
- Website | Facebook: DILG Philippines | Twitter: @DILGPhilippines
- Trunk line: 8876-3454
You may also go to the official social media accounts or websites of your respective local government units (LGU). A directory of LGUs in the Philippines is available here.
Philippine National Police (PNP)
For public safety advisories
- Website | Facebook: Philippine National Police | Twitter: @pnppio
- Trunk line: 723-0401
Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA)
For road closures in NCR and other transportation-related advisories
Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP)
For airport operations
- Website | Facebook: Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines
Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA)
For flight advisories at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport
- Website | Facebook: Ninoy Aquino International Airport MIAA | Twitter: @MIAAGovPH
Philippine Ports Authority (PPA)
For updates and advisories on port operations
- Website | Facebook: Philippine Ports Authority | Twitter: @phports
- Contact numbers: (0632) 7-954-8800, (0632) 8-405-5500, (0632) 8-527-8356 up to 83
Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)
For updates and advisories on maritime security
- Website | Facebook: Philippine Coast Guard | Twitter: @coastguardph
- Contact numbers: 527-8482 to 89, 527-3880 to 85
Office of Civil Defense (OCD)
For status updates on relief aid and related advisories
- Website | Facebook: Office of Civil Defense - Department of National Defense | Twitter: @civildefensePH
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)
For relief operations, including information for donors and for volunteers
- Website | Facebook: Department of Social Welfare and Development | Twitter: @dswdserves
- Trunk line: 931-8101 to 07
Philippine news agencies
- Rappler - Website | Facebook: Rappler | Twitter: @rapplerdotcom
- ABS-CBN News
- BusinessMirror
- BusinessWorld
- CNN Philippines
- GMA News
- Inquirer.net
- Manila Bulletin
- Malaya Business Insight
- Manila Standard
- News5
- Philstar.com
Alternative sources and foreign organizations
For disaster relief:
- Philippine Red Cross Disaster Management Service
- United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
For satellite imageries:
