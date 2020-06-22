MANILA, Philippines – Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Department of Health (DOH) has been issuing daily reports on the status of confirmed cases in the country.

Around 5 months since the first confirmed case on January 30, the total number of cases in the Philippines already breached 30,000 on Sunday, June 21.

When the number of new cases spiked in late May, the DOH's daily report started categorizing "fresh" cases – those whose test results were released within the last 3 days from reporting date – and "late" cases, or those with test results released after 4 days or more.

So far, the highest number of fresh cases in a single day was reported on June 20, when 578 fresh cases were added to the tally. It even exceeded the 538 cases reported on March 31, before the distinction between fresh and late cases was made.

The 943 total new cases reported on June 20 is also the second highest so far, after the tally on May 29, which had 1,046 cases (46 fresh cases and a record 1,000 late cases).

By the end of June, some experts predicted, the total number of cases in the Philippines could reach 40,000, pointing to a still high reproduction number, which indicates the "transmission potential" of a disease. With this, they advised against further easing quarantine restrictions across the country.

The chart below shows the number of confirmed cases reported by the DOH per day, including the distinction between "fresh" and "late" cases starting May 28:

In its separate daily situation reports, the DOH uses the date of onset of illness (or in its absence, the date of specimen collection) to show the earliest occurrence of the virus in each case. This is prior to the further validation of the cases that allow their inclusion in the official counts.

Looking at this chart, using data as of June 21, the number of new cases per day peaked around early June, exceeding 700 cases on June 5 and June 8. By that time, community quarantines in many areas around the country had been relaxed.

Notice also the upward trend of cases around May and June in the chart below.

Cumulative counts

As of Monday, June 22, a total of 21,362 of 30,682 cases were said to be active, making up 69.62% of all confirmed cases.

See below how the total number for confirmed cases, active cases, deaths, and recoveries have progressed each day in the country, based on the DOH's data.

(Find out the breakdown of cases per major area: Metro Manila | Luzon | Visayas | Mindanao)



Deaths

As of June 22, there have been 1,177 deaths out of 30,682 confirmed cases in the country. This is equivalent to a case fatality rate of 3.84% for the Philippines.

As in the tally for total cases, there are delays in reporting out the deaths and adding them to the national tally. The DOH had explained that the recent spikes in reported COVID-19 deaths were due to "a delay in the submission of validated mortality cases" from local government units to the department's epidemiology bureau.

For instance, out of the single-day record of 51 deaths reported on April 12 based on the DOH dataset, around half actually died in March.

Looking at the deaths by date of death, the DOH pointed to a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 deaths, from a peak around late March.

As of June 21, only 1,115 of 1,169 reported deaths (or 95.38%) have dates of death and are labeled as "Died" in the DOH dataset.

Below, switch between the chart for deaths by date reported and by date of actual death by clicking on the navigation arrow at the top-right corner.

Recoveries

As of June 22, there have been 8,143 recoveries out of 30,682 confirmed cases in the country. This means a case recovery rate of 26.54% for the Philippines.

So far, the number of reported recoveries per day has not gone down below 200 since June 11.

The most recoveries reported in a single day was 301, on June 16.

See below the chart for recoveries by date reported.

Meanwhile, in the DOH dataset as of June 21, only 2,717 recoveries indicate a date of actual recovery and are tagged as "Recovered."

Compared to ASEAN

Among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Philippines has the highest rate of active cases, and the lowest case recovery rate thus far.

In terms of case fatality rate, the country ranks second, next to Indonesia.

The Philippines ranks third both in terms of the number of total cases, and the number of cases per 1 million population.

– Rappler.com