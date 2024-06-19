Everything you need to know about Sara Duterte’s resignation from the Marcos Cabinet

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte’s resignation from the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was a move that political observers said was a long time coming. They cited the many issues that strained the relationship of the 2022 running mates, as well as the rising challenges to ensuring the Duterte family’s hold on Davao City Hall by 2025.
Rappler’s coverage of the Marcos administration in the past two years has captured the events, issues, and contexts that led to this Uniteam break.
Policy disagreements
- Duterte defenders: List of officials explaining VP’s confidential funds gets longer
- In confidential funds fiasco, Sara Duterte resorts to personal attacks vs critics
- After backlash, Sara Duterte drops bid for P650-M confidential funds in 2024 budget
- Experts go to SC: Sara Duterte must return P125-M confidential funds
- Sara Duterte gives up bid for confidential funds
- Sara Duterte tells Marcos: Return to peace talks ‘an agreement with the devil’
Cracks within UniTeam
- Uniteam divided: The politicians in opposing Sunday rallies in Manila and Davao
- As Marcos-Duterte clans clash, should Sara resign from the Cabinet?
- The Dutertes, except VP Sara, absent during Marcos’ public events in Davao City
- Muted support? Sara Duterte attends rally calling for Marcos’ resignation
- It all started with ‘bangag’: How rift between Liza Marcos, Sara Duterte began
Resignation
- VP Sara Duterte resigns as DepEd secretary
- BREAKING: Sara Duterte resigns as DepEd secretary, holds press conference
- WATCH: Sara Duterte says resignation from DepEd ‘out of concern for teachers, PH youth’
- Rappler Recap: Sara Duterte resigns as DepEd chief
- LOOK: VP Sara Duterte’s resignation letter as DepEd secretary, NTF-ELCAC vice chairperson
Future plans
- 2025 in the air: Revisiting the guessing game the Dutertes put up every election cycle
- One year before 2025 Philippine elections: Proxy wars, and where alliances stand
- Uniteam no more? House squabble puts spotlight on 2025, 2028 elections
