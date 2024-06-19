Everything you need to know about Sara Duterte’s resignation from the Marcos Cabinet

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler's coverage of the Marcos administration in the past two years has captured the events, issues, and contexts that led to this Uniteam break

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte’s resignation from the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was a move that political observers said was a long time coming. They cited the many issues that strained the relationship of the 2022 running mates, as well as the rising challenges to ensuring the Duterte family’s hold on Davao City Hall by 2025.

