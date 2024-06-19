Rappler IQ
Sara Duterte

Everything you need to know about Sara Duterte’s resignation from the Marcos Cabinet

Everything you need to know about Sara Duterte’s resignation from the Marcos Cabinet
MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte’s resignation from the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was a move that political observers said was a long time coming. They cited the many issues that strained the relationship of the 2022 running mates, as well as the rising challenges to ensuring the Duterte family’s hold on Davao City Hall by 2025.

Rappler’s coverage of the Marcos administration in the past two years has captured the events, issues, and contexts that led to this Uniteam break.

Policy disagreements
Cracks within UniTeam
Resignation
Future plans

This is a running list. We will add followup stories as events develop.

