Newsmakers who died in 2021

Here are some of the Filipinos who made the news and left their mark in 2021
MANILA, Philippines – The country lost many icons and personalities in 2021.
Among them are a former Philippine president, political bigwigs, sports pioneers and Olympians, businesspersons, showbiz icons, media people, an iconic eagle, a hero dog, and other notable newsmakers.
Here are some of those Filipinos who had made the news and left their mark, for good or – in the case of high-profile convicts in this list – for bad.
Heinrich Abad, 29
Considered one of the best Dota 2 players, Abad once topped the solo ranked matchmaking rating leaderboards of Southeast Asia.
Kieth Absalon, 21
A UAAP juniors Most Valuable Player, Absalon passed away following a roadside explosion in his hometown Masbate City while biking with his family.
Jose Abueva, 93
Abueva served as UP president from 1987 to 1993, and chancellor of UP Diliman from 1990 to 1991.
Resurreccion Acop, 73
Representing the city’s 2nd district in Congress, Acop succumbed to complications brought by COVID-19.
Melo Acuña, 64
Journalists and news viewers remember Acuña for his steady presence in the pandemic-time Malacañang briefing, where he asked questions that could shape the day’s news agenda.
Vergel Aguilar, 74
He served as the city’s mayor for 18 years, from 1995 to 2004, and from 2007 to 2016.
Wencelito Andanar, 73
He is the father of Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.
Benigno Aquino III, 61
The only son of democracy icons former senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. and former president Corazon Aquino, Noynoy served as president from 2010 to 2016.
Herminio Aquino, 72
An uncle of Ninoy Aquino, Herminio was a 2004 vice presidential candidate. He chaired the political party Aksyon Demokratiko before his death.
Ronaldo Aquino, 58
Aquino is the second mayor of Calbayog City to be murdered while in office in the span of a decade.
Marvin “Ate Shawee” Martinez, 45
Ate Shawee impersonated the “megastar” Sharon Cuneta.
Sister Fidelis Atienza, 102
She is credited by her congregation as the “mastermind” behind the famous Good Shepherd ube jam of Baguio City.
Zeneida Quezon Avanceña, 100
She is a daughter of former president Manuel L. Quezon.
Edmundo “Ato” Badolato, 74
Badolato etched his name in Philippine basketball lore as he transformed the Red Cubs into a dynasty, leading San Beda to 16 NCAA juniors championships.
Ludovico Badoy, 69
Badoy was also a former mayor of Cotabato City.
(Photo from NHCP website)
Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla, 63
Padilla served in the judiciary for more than two decades, but she was active in the Supreme Court for only a month. Appointed in July 2020, she was already on leave by the end of August. Padilla’s early retirement, due to physical disability, was approved in November.
Ramon Barba, 82
He was conferred the National Scientist award in 2014.
(Photo from NAST website)
Carmen “Baby” Barredo, 80
Barredo is best known as the “Grand Dame of Philippine Theater.
(Photo from Repertory Philippines website)
Heber Bartolome, 74
The folk rock icon’s most beloved work is 1978’s “Tayo’y Mga Pinoy,” a protest song about one’s love of country and the denouncing of Western influences.
Genebert Basadre, 37
Basadre won a gold medal in the 2005 Southeast Asian Games.
Sister Mary Rosario “Chayong” Battung, 78
She was the inspiration behind the movie Sister Stella L., starring Vilma Santos.
(Photo from Facebook page of Religious of the Good Shepherd, Philippines-Japan)
Father Joaquin Bernas, SJ, 88
The noted constitutionalist was also the dean emeritus of the Ateneo Law School.
Reynaldo Berroya, 74
Berroya became LRTA administrator in 2017. He was also a former police intelligence chief during the Arroyo administration.
Janet Bordon, 66
Bordon was a popular lead actress in the late 1970s and 1980s.
Angel Cacnio, 90
Cacnio was a renowned visual artist famous for his vivid paintings of Philippine culture and heritage – from historical events, local traditions, to nostalgic scenes from his hometown in Malabon.
Douglas Cagas, 77
Cagas, who succumbed to COVID-19, served as governor of the province from 1987 to 1992, 2007 to 2013, and from 2016 until his death.
Restituto Calonge
Calonge was shot dead near the municipal hall.
(Photo from Facebook page of Ang Probinsyano Party-list)
Richard Cambe
Cambe was convicted for plunder in the pork barrel scam while his principal was cleared by the anti-graft court.
Rogelio Casurao, 66
First appointed to Napolcom in 2016, Casurao was an “instrumental” official in police and local government reform, said the DILG.
Jacinto Cayco, 96
Cayco represented the country in the 1948 London Olympics. He also twice competed in the Asian Games, and was a double-gold medalist in 1951.
Lawrence Chongson, 57
Chongson was the former head coach of the University of the East Red Warriors in the UAAP.
Emilio “Nonoy” Chuatico Jr., 55
Chuatico helped Ateneo de Manila University win its first UAAP basketball championship in 1987. He was also captain of the victorious Philippine team in the 1991 Southeast Asian Games.
Haydee Coloso-Espino, 83
She was a three-time Asian Games gold medalist in the 1950s. Coloso-Espino also competed in the 1960 Olympics.
Naty Crame-Rogers, 98
The daughter of jazz musician Don Ramon Crame, she was immersed in theater well into her age, and continued to teach and direct plays. She later formed the Philippine Drama Company-Sala Theater.
Christopher Cuan, 46
Cuan and his driver were killed by an unidentified gunman.
Christine Angelica Dacera, 23
Dacera was found lifeless in a Makati City hotel bathtub after a New Year’s Day party. The resolution of her case was a rollercoaster ride.
Luke Dacula, 72
Dacula played in the inaugural PBA game in 1975.
Erasmo Damasing Jr., 86
Damasing served in Congress from 1992 to 1998.
Celso Dayrit, 70
He was also a former commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission.
Bert de Leon, 74
Since the 1970s, Bert has directed TV shows like Eat Bulaga, Iskul Bukol, and Okay Ka, Fairy Ko. His latest works include the GMA sitcoms Bubble Gang and Pepito Manaloto.
Cesario “Jun” del Rosario, 62
The award-winning journalist worked for ABS-CBN and later CNN Philippines.
(Photo from Facebook page of Center for People’s Media)
Arlyn dela Cruz, 51
Dela Cruz was a longtime correspondent-at-large for the Philippine Daily Inquirer. She also directed the award-winning film Maratabat, which was inspired by the Maguindanao massacre.
Ruby Nicole “Colette” dela Cruz, 46
Her father named the famous Colette’s buko pie of Laguna after her. But Colette blazed a path of her own later on, co-founding Hiraya Bakery with a former colleague.
Claire dela Fuente, 63
Known as “Asia’s sweetest voice” and the “Karen Carpenter of the Philippines,” Dela Fuente first came into the OPM scene in the 1970s.
Renee “Alon” dela Rosa, 61
Dela Rosa composed the OPM hit “Pusong Bato.
(Screenshot from Alpha Records Youtube video)
Carmen “Nanay Mameng” Deunida, 93
Nanay Mameng devoted her life to the struggle of country’s marginalized.
Didagen Dilangalen, 67
He was representative of Maguindanao’s first district from 1995 to 2004 and from 2007 to 2010.
Rafa Dinglasan, 53
Dinglasan was the team captain of the De La Salle Green Archers in UAAP when they won the team’s first championship in 1989, and won in again in 1990.
Neil Doloricon, 63
The prolific visual artist was praised for his strong, politically-aware themes, painting society’s ills – from land tenure, unfair labor, dehumanizing practices, contractualization, society’s class struggles, militarization in rural areas, and displaced families.
(Photo from Doloricon’s Facebook page)
Raymond Dominguez
Dominguez was sentenced to 17-36 years in prison in 2012 for carnapping and homicide.
Macario Duguiang, 72
Duguiang was the province’s governor from 2001 to 2004.
(Photo from Facebook page of Saint William’s Cathedral – Tabuk City)
Aldrin Paulo “Dunoo” Pangan
Also known as “Kuya D” to his colleagues and fans, Pangan is best known for his energy and partnership with fellow caster Marlon “Lon” Marcelo.
Ruben Ecleo Jr., 61
He served as congressman of Dinagat Islands from 2010 until he was dropped from the rolls in 2012 due to his parricide conviction.
Salvador Enriquez Jr., 87
Enriquez served as budget undersecretary under Corazon Aquino, and then budget secretary and later finance secretary under Fidel Ramos.
Jose Jaime “Nonoy” Espina, 59
The esteemed journalist was a former chairman of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.
Father Eliseo Fernandez, 53
Father Leo was the parish priest of the Santo Tomas de Villanueva Church in Badian, Cebu. He was among the casualties of Typhoon Odette in December.
Tony Ferrer, 86
The veteran actor who famously played “Agent X-44” was once known as the “James Bond of the Philippines.”
Father Roque Ferriols, 96
Father Ferriols is a renowned Ateneo professor who pioneered the teaching of philosophy in Filipino.
Anastacio Francisco, 69
He is one of the country’s best pitchers during the 1970s and 1980s, when the Philippines was one of the top softball countries in the world.
Fu Yabing Dulo, 106
Fu Yabing Dulo was one of the two master designers left of the Blaan mabal tabih – the art of ikat weaving.
(Photo from NCCA official website)
Romeo Gacad, 62
Gacad is a multi-awarded Filipino journalist, a two-time Pulitzer prize finalist and a three-time nominee.
Pablo Garcia, 95
The Garcia family patriarch was a three-term governor of Cebu, from 1995 to 2004.
Rodolfo Garcia, 77
Garcia was a retired police general who was appointed to manage the MRT-3 line in 2017.
(Photo from DOTr)
Oscar Garin, 80
The Garin patriarch was also the province’s 1st district representative from 1987 to 1998 and from 2001 to 2004.
(Photo from Wikimedia Commons)
Jose Luis Martin “Chito” Gascon, 57
Appointed in 2015 to lead the CHR, Gascon fought to uphold the rule of law amid President Duterte’s bloody drug war.
Tomas “Buddy” Gomez III, 86
He served as Corazon Aquino’s press secretary from 1990 to 1992.
Wally Gonzalez, 71
He was the guitarist of the legendary rock group Juan de la Cruz Band.
James Gordon Jr., 73
Gordon first served as congressman of the first district of Zambales from 1995 to 2004 before becoming mayor of Olongapo City from 2004 to 2013.
(Photo from Gordon’s Facebook page)
Andrew Gotianun Jr., 69
Gotianun was “instrumental in growing the Filinvest group into the multifaceted corporation it is today,” said the real estate conglomerate.
Berty Guanzon, 76
Guanzon coached the Philippine Air Force football team and the national women’s football team.
(Image from Shutterstock)
Jose Gullas, 87
Gullas served the 1st district of Cebu from 2001 to 2004.
(Photo from UVFDG’s Facebook page)
Michael Gutierrez
Police say Gutierrez was shot by a sniper during a party with local politicians before Christmas Day.
Douglas Hagedorn, 76
Hagedorn served the province’s 3rd district from 2013 to 2016.
(Photo from House of Representatives website)
Rafael Hechanova, 93
Hechanova played for the Philippine team in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. Before his death, he was the the oldest living Filipino Olympian.
Leticia “Apung Lolet” Hizon, 84
Hizon founded the famed tocino maker Pampanga’s Best in 1967 with her husband Angelo.
Crispulo Julio “Jun” Icban Jr., 85
Icban was the Manila Bulletin’s editor in chief for the past 18 years, and in 2020 was concurrently named its publisher. He served the newspaper for 47 years.
Raymund Isaac, 59
Through his work, Isaac has photographed some of Philippine showbiz’s biggest stars.
Amman Jalmaani, 72
The Sulu swimmer represented the Philippines thrice in the Olympics: in 1964, 1968, and 1972.
Dante Jimenez, 68
Jimenez is also the founding chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption.
(Screenshot from RTVM video)
Bree Jonson, 30
The contemporary artist known locally and abroad was found dead in a La Union resort. Her companion and boyfriend Julian Ongpin was entangled in her case, but police later declared he was no longer a person of interest.
Kabang, 13
The hero dog saved two girls from a road accident in 2011.
(Photo by Don Preisler/UCDavis via Kabang the Hero Dog Facebook page)
Joseph Laban, 40
Laban directed films such as Baconaua (2017) and Nuwebe (2013).
Edgar Labella, 70
While Labella had served in government for over 30 years, he was only in his first term as mayor of Cebu City.
Darussalam Lajid
Lajid and a security aide were killed while Akbar Mayor Alih Salih and another aide were wounded in an attack in Zamboanga City.
Domingo Landicho, 81
Mang Domeng is a renowned writer, playwright, academic, and actor. He helped shape Philippine literature through the years.
(Photo from Likhaan: UP Institute of Creative Writing’s Facebook page)
Rey Lapid
Lapid founded the R. Lapid’s Chicharon & Barbecue.
Jeci Lapus, 68
Lapus also was Tarlac’s 3rd district representative from 2007 to 2013.
(Photo from LWUA official website)
Celia Diaz Laurel, 93
The veteran stage actor and wife of former vice president Salvador Laurel was honored with a Natatanging Gawad Award in 2016 by the Gawad Buhay Awards.
(Photo from Laurel’s Facebook page)
Danilo Lim, 65
Years before heading the MMDA, Lim figured in attempts to oust the Gloria Arroyo administration.
Reuben Lista, 73
The retired admiral served as the 16th PCG commandant from 2001 to 2003.
Ricky Lo, 75
Lo is best remembered as a long-time entertainment writer with his own column, “Funfare,” in The Philippine Star.
(Photo from Lo’s Facebook page)
Princess Tarhata Alonto Lucman, 94
Lucman is the first Muslim female governor of the province.
Bienvenido Lumbera, 89
Lumbera, who was named National Artist for Literature in April 2006, is known for his theatrical works, as well as his poetry collection Likhang Dila, Likhang Diwa.
Arturo Luz, 94
Luz was named the National Artist for Visual Arts in 1997.
Noemi “Mahal” Tesorero, 46
The lovable comedian rose to fame in the 1990s, standing out for her short stature.
Erineo “Ayong” Maliksi, 82
Maliksi had been in public office for over 40 years.
Mauricio “Moying” Martelino, 86
Considered one of the pillars of Philippine sports, Martelino held multiple leadership roles, most notably as secretary-general of the Asian Basketball Confederation (now called FIBA Asia).
Josephine Medina, 51
Medina won a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.
(Photo from International Table Tennis Federation)
Father Eliseo Mercado Jr., 73
Mercado played a role in brokering a ceasefire between the government and the MILF in 2000.
Recto Mercene, 77
Mercene is best known for capturing the iconic photo of former senator Ninoy Aquino’s bullet-riddled body on the tarmac of the airport where he was assassinated in 1983.
Manuel “Manoling” Morato, 87
He also once served as chairman and board member of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
Hans Mortel, 47
Mortel co-hosted the TV5 talk show Face to Face with Amy Perez.
Jonel Nuezca, 47
Nuezca shot and killed a mother and son in Tarlac in December 2020 over a neighborhood dispute. The shooting was caught on video.
Clarence Paul Oaminal, 51
Oaminal served as undersecretary and vice chairman of the DDB from 2008 to 2010.
Mike Ochosa, 55
Ochosa served as analyst and commentator for several sports events, including the fights of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.
Orestes Ojeda, 68
He is perhaps best remembered for his role as a security guard whose wife has an affair with a younger man in the erotic film Scorpio Nights.
Gary Olivar, 68
Olivar was one of the country’s foremost economists, and, until his death, served as a fellow of the Foundation for Economic Freedom.
Emil Ong, 84
Ong was a three-term congressman of the 2nd district of Northern Samar, serving from 2007 to 2016.
John Henry Osmeña, 86
The senator from Cebu served from 1971 to 1972, 1987 to 1995, and 1998 to 2004.
(Screengrab from Toledo City video)
Lito Osmeña, 82
Osmeña was the governor of Cebu from 1988 to 1992. He ran for vice president in 1992 and president in 1998 but lost.
Royette Padilla, 58
Royette was part of the Padilla showbiz dynasty, the son of actor Roy Padilla and actress Eva Cariño.
Pag-asa, 28
Considered a conservation icon, Pag-asa was the first Philippine Eagle bred and hatched in captivity through artificial insemination.
Elly Pamatong, 78
Pamatong has repeatedly filed his candidacy for president in multiple elections, but he is always deemed a nuisance bet.
Jose P. Perez, 74
Perez is fondly called the homegrown justice because he worked at the SC all his life, starting out as a technical assistant fresh out of the UP College of Law, until he was appointed justice in 2009 and retired in December 2016.
Leopoldo Petilla, 88
The Petilla patriarch served as governor from 1992 to 1995.
Ricardo Po Sr., 90
Po was the founder and chairman emeritus of food company Century Pacific.
Nelly Restar, 82
Restar participated in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.
(Photo from PSC’s Twitter account)
Ruben Reyes, 82
Appointed by President Arroyo, Reyes served in the Supreme Court from 2007 to 2009.
(Photo from Supreme Court PIO Twitter account)
Jude Sabio, 57
He filed a complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court in 2017, only to withdraw it three years later.
Abdul Sahrin, 70
A member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament, Sahrin was the secretary-general of the Moro National Liberation Front.
(Photo from BARMM official website)
Antonio Sanchez, 71
The former Calauan, Laguna, mayor was in prison for the 1993 rape of a college student, and the double murders of the same student and her friend.
Adelina Santos-Rodriguez, 101
She was the city’s first woman mayor, serving from 1976 to 1986.
(Photo from Quezon City Government website)
Leopoldo Serantes, 59
Serantes delivered an Olympic boxing bronze for the country in the 1988 Seoul Games.
Edwin Sevidal, 49
Sevidal, known by his call sign Radyo Patrol 37, was a longtime ABS-CBN employee who later became head of the network’s radio news gathering arm.
(Photo from Sevidal’s Facebook page)
Carmelito “Shalala” Reyes, 61
The renowned comedian co-hosted and starred in multiple TV shows, including GMA-7’s Walang Tulugan with the Master Showman and ABS-CBN’s Banana Sundae.
Adelino Sitoy, 85
The government says Sitoy was “instrumental” in the passage of critical legislative reform measures of the Duterte government.
Corazon “Dinky” Soliman, 68
Soliman further institutionalized the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) under the administration of Benigno Aquino III.
Eliseo “Brother Eli” Soriano, 73
Soriano was the leader of the religious group Members Church of God International, and was best known as host of the church’s long-running television program Ang Dating Daan.
Bishop Jose Sorra, 91
Prior to his passing, Sorra was the oldest Roman Catholic bishop in the country.
Francisca Susano, 124
Susano is considered the oldest living Filipino prior to her death.
(Photo by Marchel P. Espina/Rappler)
Jan Catherine Sy, 29
Sy is the eldest of the three children of Henry Sy Jr., son of the late tycoon Henry Sy.
Ramon Sy, 91
Sy, also the chairman of Apex Mining Company, is considered a pillar of the banking industry.
Vicente Sy
He was one of the witnesses against jailed opposition Senator Leila de Lima.
Dither Tablan, 23
A two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player, Tablan helped the University of Santo Tomas judokas win four straight league championships.
Bienvenido Tantoco, 100
Tantoco founded the Rustan Group of Companies.
Nestor Torre Jr., 78
Torre’s career in the entertainment industry spanned over five decades.
Reynaldo Umali, 63
Umali served the province’s 2nd district from 2010 to 2019.
Luis Villafuerte Sr., 86
The career of the Villafuerte patriarch and Camarines Sur political kingpin spanned five decades.
Mary Christine Villarete, 64
Villarete once held the Philippine record in the 100m and 200m backstroke.
(Image from Shutterstock)
Ma. Amelita Villarosa, 78
Vilarosa was the House of Representatives’ first woman deputy speaker. She served in Congress from 1998 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2013.
(Photo by Pecto Camero/House of Representatives PRIB)
Delfin Wenceslao Jr., 77
Wenceslao, a licensed real estate broker, was also an ex-president of the Philippine Constructors Association.
Victor Wood, 75
Wood was known as the “Jukebox King of the Philippines” in the 1970s.
(Photo from Wood’s Facebook page)
Jerome Yenson, 24
Yenson was part of the Philippine baseball team that helped the country win gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.
Yu Yuk Lai
She was convicted in 2001 but had apparently continued to run her illegal drugs empire even behind bars.
Victor Ziga, 75
The senator from Albay served from 1987 to 1992.
– Rappler.com
Note: Unless otherwise stated, photo credits are in the Rappler story linked to the person in this list.