Pandemic 2021 in numbers

MANILA, Philippines – Another year of the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

By March 2022, the Philippines will enter its third year of dealing with the virus that affected the whole world.

Before 2021 ends, let’s take a look at numbers that mattered.

Coronavirus cases



26,303

All-time highest reported one-day tally of new cases, logged on September 11, 2021



168

Lowest reported one-day tally of new cases in 2021 (so far), logged on December 21



29.5%

Highest reported daily positivity rate on record, logged on September 7, 2021



0.78%

Lowest reported daily positivity rate on record (so far), logged on December 18, 2021

Vaccination rollout



202,660,355

Vaccine doses delivered to the country, as of December 27, 2021



106,290,941

Vaccine doses administered, as of December 27, 2021



51.68%

Share of the Philippine population who have received the first dose, as of December 27, 2021



43.43%

Share of the Philippine population who are fully vaccinated, as of December 27, 2021

Economy and employment



P41.4 trillion

Estimated long-run total cost of pandemic and quarantines for the next 40 years, according to the National Economic and Development Authority.



7.4%

Unemployment rate as of October 2021, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).



3.5 million Filipinos

With no jobs as of October 2021, according to PSA.



16.1%

Underemployment rate, or Filipinos looking to work more hours, as of October 2021, according to PSA.

Hunger and poverty



11.4 million Filipino families

Considered themselves poor in the third quarter of 2021 , according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) September 2021 survey.



2.5 million Filipino families

Experienced hunger due to not having food to eat at least once in the past three months, according to an SWS September 2021 survey.



26.1 million Filipinos

Lived below the poverty line during the first quarter of 2021 , according to PSA.



P12,082

What a family of five needs monthly to meet the most basic food and non-food needs, according to PSA.

– Rappler.com