Michael Bueza, Jodesz Gavilan
Pandemic 2021 in numbers

Graphics by Alejandro Edoria

MANILA, Philippines – Another year of the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

By March 2022, the Philippines will enter its third year of dealing with the virus that affected the whole world.

Before 2021 ends, let’s take a look at numbers that mattered.

Coronavirus cases


26,303
All-time highest reported one-day tally of new cases, logged on September 11, 2021


168
Lowest reported one-day tally of new cases in 2021 (so far), logged on December 21


29.5%
Highest reported daily positivity rate on record, logged on September 7, 2021


0.78%
Lowest reported daily positivity rate on record (so far), logged on December 18, 2021

Vaccination rollout


202,660,355
Vaccine doses delivered to the country, as of December 27, 2021


106,290,941
Vaccine doses administered, as of December 27, 2021


51.68%
Share of the Philippine population who have received the first dose, as of December 27, 2021


43.43%
Share of the Philippine population who are fully vaccinated, as of December 27, 2021

Economy and employment


P41.4 trillion
Estimated long-run total cost of pandemic and quarantines for the next 40 years, according to the National Economic and Development Authority.


7.4%
Unemployment rate as of October 2021, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).


3.5 million Filipinos
With no jobs as of October 2021, according to PSA.


16.1%
Underemployment rate, or Filipinos looking to work more hours, as of October 2021, according to PSA.

Hunger and poverty


11.4 million Filipino families
Considered themselves poor in the third quarter of 2021, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) September 2021 survey.


2.5 million Filipino families
Experienced hunger due to not having food to eat at least once in the past three months, according to an SWS September 2021 survey.


26.1 million Filipinos
Lived below the poverty line during the first quarter of 2021, according to PSA.


P12,082
What a family of five needs monthly to meet the most basic food and non-food needs, according to PSA.

Michael Bueza

Michael is a data curator under Rappler's Tech Team. He works on data about elections, governance, and the budget. He also follows the Philippine pro wrestling scene and the WWE. Michael is also part of the Laffler Talk podcast trio.
Jodesz Gavilan

Jodesz Gavilan is a writer and researcher for Rappler and its investigative arm, Newsbreak. She covers human rights and also hosts the weekly podcast Newsbreak: Beyond the Stories. She joined Rappler in 2014 after obtaining her journalism degree from the University of the Philippines.
