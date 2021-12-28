Pandemic 2021 in numbers

By March 2022, the Philippines will enter its third year of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic
MANILA, Philippines – Another year of the coronavirus pandemic has passed.
By March 2022, the Philippines will enter its third year of dealing with the virus that affected the whole world.
Before 2021 ends, let’s take a look at numbers that mattered.
Coronavirus cases
26,303
All-time highest reported one-day tally of new cases, logged on September 11, 2021
168
Lowest reported one-day tally of new cases in 2021 (so far), logged on December 21
29.5%
Highest reported daily positivity rate on record, logged on September 7, 2021
0.78%
Lowest reported daily positivity rate on record (so far), logged on December 18, 2021
Vaccination rollout
202,660,355
Vaccine doses delivered to the country, as of December 27, 2021
106,290,941
Vaccine doses administered, as of December 27, 2021
51.68%
Share of the Philippine population who have received the first dose, as of December 27, 2021
43.43%
Share of the Philippine population who are fully vaccinated, as of December 27, 2021
Economy and employment
P41.4 trillion
Estimated long-run total cost of pandemic and quarantines for the next 40 years, according to the National Economic and Development Authority.
7.4%
Unemployment rate as of October 2021, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).
3.5 million Filipinos
With no jobs as of October 2021, according to PSA.
16.1%
Underemployment rate, or Filipinos looking to work more hours, as of October 2021, according to PSA.
Hunger and poverty
11.4 million Filipino families
Considered themselves poor in the third quarter of 2021, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) September 2021 survey.
2.5 million Filipino families
Experienced hunger due to not having food to eat at least once in the past three months, according to an SWS September 2021 survey.
26.1 million Filipinos
Lived below the poverty line during the first quarter of 2021, according to PSA.
P12,082
What a family of five needs monthly to meet the most basic food and non-food needs, according to PSA.
