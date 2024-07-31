SALN TRACKER: House of Representatives

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Which members of the House of Representatives have released their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth? Follow the status of Rappler's requests here.

MANILA, Philippines – Government officials and employees are required to submit their Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs).

Journalists have always engaged in a back and forth with public officials to obtain copies of their SALNs. This is because “the public has the right to know, their assets, liabilities, net worth and financial and business interests,” according to the to Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The Rappler research team has sent letters requesting copies of these SALNs, and we want to take readers every step of the way.

Below is the tracker for SALN requests sent to each House leader, including Speaker Martin Romualdez.

As of July 31, none of them has released their SALNs to Rappler.

Each status refers to the following:

Submitted Rappler research team has sent a letter requesting a copy of the government official’s SALN.

Acknowledged The staff or office of the government official has acknowledged receipt of Rappler’s request.

Rejected The staff or office of the government official has officially rejected Rappler’s SALN request.

Released The staff or office of the government official has approved Rappler’s request and has released the SALN.



Rappler is publishing in the coming days story pages containing trackers of SALN requests sent to each House member, categorized by province. The pages will be updated each time we receive a response.

Track Rappler’s request for the SALN of other officials:

– Rappler.com