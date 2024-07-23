SALN TRACKER: Marcos, Sara Duterte, and the Cabinet

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Which executive officials have released their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth? Follow the status of Rappler's requests here.

MANILA, Philippines – Government officials and employees are required to submit their Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs).

Journalists have always engaged in a back and forth with public officials to obtain copies of their SALNs. This is because “the public has the right to know, their assets, liabilities, net worth and financial and business interests,” according to Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The Rappler research team has sent official letters requesting copies of these SALNs, and we want to take readers every step of the way.

On this page is a tracker on the status of each SALN request that the Rappler research team submitted to the offices of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte, and Cabinet secretaries.

Each status refers to the following:

Submitted Rappler research team has sent a letter requesting a copy of the government official’s SALN.

Acknowledged The staff or office of the government official has acknowledged receipt of Rappler’s request.

Rejected The staff or office of the government official has officially rejected Rappler’s SALN request.

Released The staff or office of the government official has approved Rappler’s request and has released the SALN.



This story page will be updated every time Rappler receives a response to each of its request.

In the coming days, Rappler will be publishing more trackers of SALN requests submitted to senators, members of the House of Representatives, and Metro Manila mayors. Bookmark this page to check the links once published. – Rappler.com