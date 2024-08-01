SALN TRACKER: Metro Manila mayors

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Which Metro Manila mayors have released their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth? Follow the status of Rappler's requests here.

MANILA, Philippines – Government officials and employees are required to submit their Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs).

Journalists have always engaged in a back and forth with public officials to obtain copies of their SALNs. This is because “the public has the right to know their assets, liabilities, net worth, and financial and business interests,” according to Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The Rappler research team has sent official letters requesting copies of these SALNs, and we want to take readers every step of the way.

On this page is a tracker on the status of each SALN request that the Rappler research team submitted to the offices of Metro Manila mayors.

As of August 1, none of them has released their SALNs to Rappler.

Each status pertains to the following:

Submitted Rappler research team has already sent an official letter requesting a copy of the government official’s SALN.

Acknowledged The staff or office of the government official has acknowledged receipt of Rappler’s request.

Rejected The staff or office of the government official has rejected Rappler’s SALN request.

Released The staff or office of the government official has approved Rappler’s request and released the SALN.



This story page will be updated each time Rappler receives a response to each of its SALN request.

– Rappler.com