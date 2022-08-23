WATCH: Applying for a non-professional driver’s license at the LTO

MANILA, Philippines – At any given working day, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in the Philippines has a steady stream of Filipinos hoping to get driver’s licenses.

In 2020, even as lockdowns were imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the LTO issued more than 2.3 million licenses and permits. Some transport advocates and urban planners have criticized the Philippine government for its “car-centric” planning.

Looking to apply for a new non-professional license at the LTO in 2022? Rappler researcher-writer Michelle Abad takes you through the process on a weekday. – Rappler.com