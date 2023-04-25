Newsbreak Chats: Benjamin Acorda, new PNP chief in town

MANILA, Philippines – Police Major General Benjamin Acorda Jr. is the new chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

A turnover ceremony was held during General Rodolfo Azurin Jr.’s 56th birthday (the mandatory retirement age) on Monday, April 24. At 55 years old, Acorda only has until December 3, less than eight months, to serve his term as PNP chief. (READ: Marcos appoints Benjamin Acorda Jr. as new PNP chief)

During the ceremonies, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. challenged Acorda to keep the public safe and to defend democratic institutions.

In his address, Acorda welcomed the media to be the police’s “check and balance,” and said that the PNP would be transparent during his tenure. (READ: Marcos to new PNP chief: Be open to scrutiny, exercise maximum tolerance)

Marcos chose Acorda for his good reputation within the PNP, as well as his familiarity with the new chief. Acorda’s family hails from La Union, and he completed his primary and secondary education in Ilocos Norte, the President’s home province.

In this episode of Newsbreak Chats, Rappler executive editor Glenda Gloria sits down with multimedia reporter Jairo Bolledo to talk about possible changes seen within the PNP, the opportunity to cover an entire PNP chief’s term within a year, and how police beat coverage could change during Acorda’s term.

Watch Newsbreak Chats on Thursday, April 27, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com