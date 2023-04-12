Newsbreak Chats: Untangling the Degamo killing

MANILA, Philippines – On March 4, Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo was gunned down just outside his family’s residential compound in Pamplona town during an event for 4Ps beneficiaries, leaving 8 others killed, 13 injured, and 4 with minor injuries.

Eleven suspects are in custody, facing multiple murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder complaints, with some facing illegal possession of firearms complaints. At least nine of them are former members of the military.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) considers Marvin Miranda, longtime bodyguard of Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo Teves, one of the alleged brains behind Degamo’s killing based on the suspects’ disclosures. Miranda was indicted on multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder charges.

He allegedly received instructions from a “boss idol,” “big boss,” and “kalbo,” which DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla believes to be aliases referring to Teves.

The suspended Negros Oriental lawmaker, whose family is a political rival of the Degamos, earlier denied allegations against him. Teves has yet to return to the Philippines from a US medical trip despite the expiration of his travel authority on March 9.

He is also facing at least eight criminal complaints over killings in Negros Oriental in 2019 and alleged illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

In this episode of Newsbreak Chats, Rappler Head of Regions Inday Espina-Varona and multimedia reporter Ryan Macasero discuss overlapping coverage between different media outlets, the obstacles media faced in this complex coverage, and what future stories can be done.

