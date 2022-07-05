Newsbreak Chats: The good and bad that Marcos inherits from Duterte

MANILA, Philippines –

He stepped down with an approval rating of more than 70%, making him the most popular post-EDSA president. That was Rodrigo Duterte.

He assumed the presidency with nearly 59% of the votes, the highest margin for a presidential candidate post-EDSA. That was Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In his inaugural, Marcos acknowledged that he would be “following these giant steps,” referring to Duterte’s successes, but let’s not forget that that the new president also acknowledged that in some respects, like the management of the pandemic response, his predecessor’s administration was found wanting.

To begin with, didn’t Marcos’ campaign stood on the slogan, “Sama-sama tayong babangon muli,” meaning the country needed picking up and rebuilding?

On Wednesday, July 6, Rappler managing editor Miriam Grace A. Go speaks with our Malacañang reporters old and new – Pia Ranada and Bea Cupin – to talk about the good and bad that the Marcos government has inherited from Duterte’s.

Which ones does President Marcos address or set aside? How do these fit in his list of identified priorities? How do citizens assert their voices and space in this new era, where the President asks for people’s help, but says his success will not be predicated on their broad cooperation?

