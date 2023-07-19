Newsbreak Chats: A year in power, Marcos gets a reality check

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – When President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24, he is expected to apprise the nation on the status and progress of of the key promises that he made during his presidential bid and following his election into office.

In this episode of Newsbreak Chats, Rappler managing editor Miriam Grace Go convenes with senior desk editors Mia Gonzalez and Chito dela Vega and multimedia reporter Ralf Rivas to look back on the first year of the Marcos presidency, the challenges his administration faced and how he addressed them, and other issues and policies that marked his first year in office.

Watch Newsbreak Chats on Thursday, July 20, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com