Newsbreak Chats: The realities of climate change

MANILA, Philippines – The results of a recent Social Weather Stations survey showed that 93% of Filipinos personally experienced climate change in the past three years. Given this, what are the realities of the impact of climate change on the ground?

In Barangay Pamarawan in Malolos, Bulacan, flooding is the norm. Residents of the island have learned to live with the floods, but they may not be able to for long: land surrounding Manila Bay, including Pamarawan, is projected to be submerged in floodwater by 2050.

The commuter situation remains grim but electric alternatives have begun to make their way through Metro Manila traffic. But is the implementation fast enough to also reduce our carbon footprint?

In this episode of Newsbreak Chats, environment editor Jee Y. Geronimo chats with researcher Jezreel Ines and multimedia reporter Iya Gozum on their findings on the climate situation in the country, what they learned from their coverage of the issue, and the importance of keeping climate reporting alive.

Watch Newsbreak Chats on Thursday, August 3, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com