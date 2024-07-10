Newsbreak Podcasts and Videos
divorce in the Philippines

Newsbreak Chats: What’s blocking divorce in the Philippines?

Rappler.com

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is one of the remaining two states where divorce is illegal. The other one? Vatican City, seat of the Catholic Church.

It has been a long road to the passage of a divorce law with different proposed bills going through the legislative grinder, only to be blocked or stuck either in the House of Representatives or the Senate.

On Thursday, July 12, Paterno Esmaquel II, Rappler’s senior reporter who covers faith and religion, sits down with multimedia reporters Michelle Abad and Kaycee Valmonte to discuss the challenges faced by proponents of the legalization of divorce in the Philippines and what its prospects are, at least in the immediate future.

Abad follows issues on women’s rights while Valmonte covers the House of Representatives.

What are the main roadblocks when it comes to the passage of the divorce bill?

