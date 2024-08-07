Newsbreak Chats: The huge cost of the Bataan oil spill

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The impact of oil spills happening in the Philippines is no joke.
According to a recent report by the Philippine Statistics Authority, the cost of damage reached an estimated P4.93 billion in 2023. It was in that year when a tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel capsized off the coast of Oriental Mindoro, wreaking havoc on the environment and affecting the livelihood of residents.
A year after, another tanker suffered the same fate. On July 25, MT Terranova, carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil, capsized off the waters in Bataan.
On Thursday, August 8, Rappler’s environmental cluster head Jee Geronimo sits down with multimedia reporter Iya Gozum, researcher Lorenz Pasion, and senior desk editor Isagani de Castro Jr. to discuss the huge cost of the Bataan oil spill.
