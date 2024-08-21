Newsbreak Chats: The controversy over the so-called NEDA P21 meal

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Bookmark this page to catch the discussion on Thursday, August 22, at 4 pm
MANILA, Philippines – Can anyone really survive with only P21 per meal?
That was the burning question in recent days after the Philippine Statistics Authority said that the food threshold — or what is considered the minimum amount that a person needs to meet basic food requirements — is around P63 per person per day.
The National Economic and Development Authority later clarified that the food threshold isn’t meant to reflect the cost of meals for a “decent standard of living.”
On Thursday, August 22, Rappler senior editor Isagani de Castro Jr. sits down with business reporter Lance Spencer Yu and Rappler resident economist JC Punongbayan to discuss the controversy and how it could have been prevented.
Should the government change how it assesses poverty? Catch the discussion on Thursday at 4 pm. – Rappler.com
Watch other Newsbreak Chats episodes in 2024:
- The huge cost of the Bataan oil spill
- POGO ban – making it happen
- What’s blocking divorce in the Philippines?
- What 2025 looks like after the administration breakup
- Where’s the PH-China tension headed?
- Untangling the mystery of Alice Guo
- What’s keeping LTO from improving its system?
- Why disinformation and health are a deadly combo
- How gov’t officials, big operators conspired vs fisherfolk
- Uncovering the lavish world of Apollo Quiboloy
- What it’s like to be a bike commuter in Metro Manila
- Faith and People Power
- Should Rodrigo Duterte be afraid of the Int’l Criminal Court?
- Charter change at the center of the Duterte-Marcos war
- Why Filipinos turn to sugar dating
- Martin Romualdez’s expanding power
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.