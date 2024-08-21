Newsbreak Chats: The controversy over the so-called NEDA P21 meal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Can anyone really survive with only P21 per meal?

That was the burning question in recent days after the Philippine Statistics Authority said that the food threshold — or what is considered the minimum amount that a person needs to meet basic food requirements — is around P63 per person per day.

The National Economic and Development Authority later clarified that the food threshold isn’t meant to reflect the cost of meals for a “decent standard of living.”

On Thursday, August 22, Rappler senior editor Isagani de Castro Jr. sits down with business reporter Lance Spencer Yu and Rappler resident economist JC Punongbayan to discuss the controversy and how it could have been prevented.

