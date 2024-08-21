Newsbreak Chats: The controversy over the so-called NEDA P21 meal

Newsbreak Podcasts and Videos
Rappler.com, Isagani de Castro Jr., Lance Spencer Yu, JC Punongbayan

How should the government assess poverty in the first place? Catch the discussion on Thursday, August 22, at 4 pm.

MANILA, Philippines – Can anyone really survive with only P21 per meal?

That was the burning question in recent days after the Philippine Statistics Authority said that the food threshold — or what is considered the minimum amount that a person needs to meet basic food requirements — is around P63 per person per day.

The National Economic and Development Authority later clarified that the food threshold isn’t meant to reflect the cost of meals for a “decent standard of living.”

On Thursday, August 22, Rappler senior editor Isagani de Castro Jr. sits down with business reporter Lance Spencer Yu and Rappler resident economist JC Punongbayan to discuss the controversy and how it could have been prevented.

Should the government change how it assesses poverty? Catch the discussion on Thursday at 4 pm. – Rappler.com

Isagani de Castro Jr.

Before he joined Rappler as senior desk editor, Isagani de Castro Jr. was longest-serving editor in chief of ABS-CBN News online. He had reported for the investigative magazine Newsbreak, Asahi Shimbun Manila, and Business Day. He has written chapters for books on politics, international relations, and civil society.
Lance Spencer Yu

Lance Spencer Yu is a multimedia reporter who covers the transportation, tourism, infrastructure, finance, agriculture, and corporate sectors, as well as macroeconomic issues.
JC Punongbayan

Jan Carlo “JC” Punongbayan, PhD is an assistant professor at the University of the Philippines School of Economics (UPSE). His professional experience includes the Securities and Exchange Commission, the World Bank Office in Manila, the Far Eastern University Public Policy Center, and the National Economic and Development Authority. JC writes a weekly economics column for Rappler.com. He is also co-founder of UsapangEcon.com and co-host of Usapang Econ Podcast.
