Newsbreak Chats: POGO ban — making it happen

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ended his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) with an unexpected but not surprising announcement: a complete ban of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).
He ordered the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) to “wind down and cease the operations of POGOs by the end of the year.” This move came as controversies after controversies surrounding POGOs continue to surface, including allegations of money laundering, human trafficking, torture, and illegal recruitment, among others.
On Thursday, July 25, Rappler managing editor Miriam Grace Go sits down with multimedia reporters Dwight de Leon and Jairo Bolledo, and Rappler resident economist JC Punongbayan to discuss the POGO ban and the possible challenges it could face.
De Leon covers the Marcos presidency while Bolledo follows justice and crime.
How will the transition towards a complete POGO ban look like? How will it impact the economy?
