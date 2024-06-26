Newsbreak Podcasts and Videos
Newsbreak Podcasts and Videos
Newsbreak Chats

Newsbreak Chats: What 2025 looks like after the administration breakup

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Newsbreak Chats: What 2025 looks like after the administration breakup
How will the rift between the Marcos and Duterte factions affect the 2025 elections? Catch the discussion live on Thursday, June 27, at 4 pm.

Bookmark this page to catch the discussion live on Thursday, June 27, at 4 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The battle lines are drawn and the Uniteam is no more as Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Vice President’s resignation, submitted on June 19, will take effect on July 19. She is leaving behind two positions – secretary of the Department of Education and vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

On Thursday, June 27, Rappler managing editor Miriam Grace Go sits down with multimedia reporters Bonz Magsambol, Dwight de Leon, and Kaycee Valmonte to discuss this latest development in the context of the rift between the Marcos and Duterte factions, as well as its impact on the 2025 elections.

What changes can we expect? Catch the discussion live on Thursday, June 27. – Rappler.com

Watch other Newsbreak Chats episodes in 2024:

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

2025 Philippine elections

Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos Jr. administration

Sara Duterte