Newsbreak Chats: What 2025 looks like after the administration breakup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

How will the rift between the Marcos and Duterte factions affect the 2025 elections? Catch the discussion live on Thursday, June 27, at 4 pm.

Bookmark this page to catch the discussion live on Thursday, June 27, at 4 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The battle lines are drawn and the Uniteam is no more as Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Vice President’s resignation, submitted on June 19, will take effect on July 19. She is leaving behind two positions – secretary of the Department of Education and vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

On Thursday, June 27, Rappler managing editor Miriam Grace Go sits down with multimedia reporters Bonz Magsambol, Dwight de Leon, and Kaycee Valmonte to discuss this latest development in the context of the rift between the Marcos and Duterte factions, as well as its impact on the 2025 elections.

What changes can we expect? Catch the discussion live on Thursday, June 27. – Rappler.com

Watch other Newsbreak Chats episodes in 2024: