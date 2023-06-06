Newsbreak Chats: Marcos and Manila in the middle

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made an official visit to the US in early May, as part of his administration’s efforts to strengthen its relationship with the Western superpower.

His official visit to the US was another sign of how Marcos intends to play his foreign policy: a precarious balancing act that aims to move forward relationships with traditional allies, as well as keeping China, a major trading partner, close by.

This development shows that the Philippines, considered a “middle power” in Asia, still has some weight to throw around on the international stage.

In this episode of Newsbreak Chats, Rappler News editor Paterno Esmaquel II and multimedia reporter Bea Cupin discuss Marcos’ deepened relationship with the US, his current stature on the international scene, and insights gained from the Philippines’ renewed international engagement, not seen since the previous Duterte administration.

Watch Newsbreak Chats on Thursday, June 8, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com