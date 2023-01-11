Newsbreak Chats: China and the Marcos agenda

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first international trip for the year was in China from January 3-5, 2023. The visit was just one of many to be expected for the year, with a trip to Davos, Switzerland later in January, as well as a visit to Japan in February. (READ: Marcos to visit Japan in February)

Logging his 8th trip in seven months, what makes the Chinese trip any different?

Besides the $22.8 billion in pledges by Chinese investors, a joint statement was signed between the two nations establishing official communication channels to resolve disputes over territorial waters. Research into the joint exploration for oil and gas in the South China Sea was also agreed on. (READ: China, Philippines agree to handle disputes ‘peacefully,’ boost cooperation)

Rappler’s news editor Paterno R. Esmaquel II talks with multimedia reporters Bea Cupin and Sofia Tomacruz about what the trip means to Philippine-Chinese diplomatic relations, Marcos’ goal in visiting China, and vice versa, as well as an assessment of his trips so far.

Watch Newsbreak Chats on Thursday, January 12, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com