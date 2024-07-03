Hindi ito Marites: The false choice from China

That not all Filipinos are rallying behind the 2016 arbitral ruling that affirmed the Philippines’ sovereign rights in the South China Sea is a testament to China’s efforts to fragment Philippine society. How does China do it? Through disinformation peddled by Filipino mouthpieces.

In this episode, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug identifies the forms Chinese disinformation has taken of late, and its impact on our social fabric. – Rappler.com