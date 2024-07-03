Newsbreak Podcasts and Videos
Hindi ito Marites: The false choice from China

Nakapag-share ka na ba unwittingly ng fake news online?

That not all Filipinos are rallying behind the 2016 arbitral ruling that affirmed the Philippines’ sovereign rights in the South China Sea is a testament to China’s efforts to fragment Philippine society. How does China do it? Through disinformation peddled by Filipino mouthpieces.

In this episode, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug identifies the forms Chinese disinformation has taken of late, and its impact on our social fabric. – Rappler.com

