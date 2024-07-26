Newsbreak Podcasts and Videos
Newsbreak Podcasts and Videos
Hindi Ito Marites

[Hindi ito Marites] Japan: From enemy to bestie

Rappler.com
[Hindi ito Marites] Japan: From enemy to bestie
A lot has changed since World War II

The Philippines’ deepest wounds from World War II were inflicted by Japanese forces that invaded what was then a US-occupied archipelago. Eight decades later, we’re signing a deal to allow today’s Japanese forces easier access to our territory for engagements with our military.

In this episode, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug gives us the long view of ties between the Philippines and Japan, and spells out for us the significance of the Reciprocal Access Agreement signed by the countries’ defense chiefs on July 8 here in Manila. It’s the perfect story arc – two nations that went from bitter enemies to committed allies. – Rappler.com

Presenter, writer: Marites Vitug
Producer, co-writer: JC Gotinga
Videographer: Jeff Digma
Video editor: Jen Agbuya
Graphic artists: Raffy de Guzman, Guia Abogado, Alyssa Arizabal, DR Castuciano
Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

Japan

military exercises in Asia

national security

Philippines-Japan relations