[Hindi ito Marites] Japan: From enemy to bestie

The Philippines’ deepest wounds from World War II were inflicted by Japanese forces that invaded what was then a US-occupied archipelago. Eight decades later, we’re signing a deal to allow today’s Japanese forces easier access to our territory for engagements with our military.

In this episode, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug gives us the long view of ties between the Philippines and Japan, and spells out for us the significance of the Reciprocal Access Agreement signed by the countries’ defense chiefs on July 8 here in Manila. It’s the perfect story arc – two nations that went from bitter enemies to committed allies. – Rappler.com

