Kriminal: Eduardo Acierto and his testimony vs ex-Duterte adviser Michael Yang

In this episode, Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo speaks with Acierto to discuss more about the cop's revelations and his future plans for his intelligence report

MANILA, Philippines – Former anti-drug cop Eduardo Acierto has resurfaced anew to once again pin former president Rodrigo Duterte and former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang.

Last month, Acierto was invited to a House panel hearing probing a massive shabu haul in Central Luzon. The hearing sought to shed light on Yang’s alleged connection to the owner of the warehouse where the shabu was seized.

In the hearing, Acierto reiterated his 2017 report that Yang was allegedly involved in illegal drugs. Acierto also retold how the former president ignored his intelligence report on Yang.

In this episode, Rappler justice and crime reporter Jairo Bolledo speaks with Acierto to discuss more about the cop’s revelations. The former anti-drug cop also shares his future plans for his intelligence report.

Catch the episode on Saturday, August 3, wherever you get your podcasts. – Rappler.com

Host, writer: Jairo Bolledo

Producer: Cara Angeline Oliver

Video editor: Jaene Zaplan

Graphics: Nico Villarete

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso