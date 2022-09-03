[PODCAST] Kriminal: Kian delos Santos, buried but not forgotten

LIVE

In this new edition of Kriminal, Rappler’s Jairo Bolledo sits down with Randy delos Santos, Kian's uncle, to talk about their family's plights years after they lost Kian

Former president Rodrigo Duterte has finished his term, but the magnitude of his bloody drug war continues to haunt the victims’ families.

Like in the case of the family of Kian delos Santos, the 17-year-old boy, who was killed by the police in Caloocan in 2017. He became one of the faces of Duterte’s bloody drug war.

Five years later, his family is still calling out for justice to be served despite the court convictions of the cops who killed the teenager. For them, true justice will only be attained if all drug war victims would be given justice.

In this new edition of Kriminal, Rappler’s Jairo Bolledo sits down with Randy delos Santos, Kian’s uncle, to talk about their family’s plights years after they lost Kian.

Listen wherever you get your podcasts. – Rappler.com