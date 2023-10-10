Newsbreak Chats: Why we shouldn’t justify Sara Duterte’s confidential funds

MANILA. Philippines – As Congress deliberated on the proposed 2024 budget, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) faced renewed scrutiny for its request for P500 million in confidential funds.

Questions arose as well due to the disbursement of P125 million in 2022, which appeared unallocated in budget documents and audit reports.

Officials gave two explanations for releasing confidential funds to VP Sara Duterte’s Office in 2022. House appropriations committee vice chairperson Stella Quimbo had claimed it was an augmentation of an existing item with “zero” allocation. Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman had also argued that it wasn’t an augmentation, as the funds came from the budget department’s contingent fund, sidestepping constitutional prohibitions.

In this episode of Newsbreak Chats, Rappler Managing Editor Miriam Grace Go will talk with Rappler’s lead researcher on disinformation and platforms, Gemma Mendoza, together with multimedia reporters Dwight de Leon and Bonz Magsambol.

They will delve into the troubling aspects of both explanations, highlighting how the push for a broad interpretation of the contingent fund’s use by Duterte’s defenders can potentially open the floodgates for its misuse.

Watch Newsbreak Chats on Thursday, October 12, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com