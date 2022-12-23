Rappler Talk: Lost years in prison

We talk to activists Reina Mae Nasino, Ram Carlo Bautista, and Alma Moran who were jailed for three years on a void warrant

MANILA, Philippines – Activists Reina Mae Nasino, Ram Carlo Bautista, and Alma Moran walked free on Thursday, December 22, after posting bail – almost four years in prison on charges that were based on a search warrant that the Court of Appeals later voided.

The three activists have lost four years of their lives that were spent in crowded jails. Nasino also lost her child, Baby River, who was born in jail, but died three months later in October 2020.

Rapppler’s justice reporter Lian Buan interviews the activists straight out of prison. They will talk about life in detention, and what they lost behind the four walls during that time.

Tune in to this page for the Rappler Talk interview streaming 11 am, Friday, December 23. – Rappler.com