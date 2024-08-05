[WATCH] ‘Wag magpabudol: 5 things to know about diabetes

You need to know the facts, so you don't get scammed by online peddlers

MANILA, Philippines – Diabetes was the fourth leading cause of death in the Philippines in 2023, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. The International Diabetes Federation reported in 2021 that 1 in 15 adult Filipinos has it, comprising a total of 4 million adults.

Given the widespread disinformation and misinformation online, including the proliferation of health scams, here are five things you should know about diabetes. – Rappler.com

