[WATCH] Inside Track: Who fired the Bamban POGO raiding team?

It's because of this team from the PNP-CIDG that Mayor Alice Guo and her business partners were busted

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission or PAOCC has been leading the hunt for illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGO. Being a lean agency, PAOCC needs the help of the uniformed services — the police, in particular — when carrying out searches of POGO hubs or arresting suspects. They need the police’s muscle and firepower.

It was thanks to a team from the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group or PNP-CIDG that Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac, was busted, that we learned of her foreign business partners with unsavory backstories, that we’re finally getting to the underbelly of what now appears to be an elaborate network of power, money, and crime.

The PNP-CIDG team at the very least deserves commendation, and yet what followed the high-yield operation in Bamban was a series of sackings and reassignments — punishments — of members of that team. Why would they get into trouble for having taken the trouble of helping PAOCC carry out its job?

The clue is in who fired the cops. — Rappler.com

Presenter, writer: Lian Buan

Producer, video editor, graphics: Cara Oliver

Videographer: Naoki Mengua

Additional graphics: Marian Hukom

Associate producer: JC Gotinga

Supervising editor: Chay Hofileña

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso