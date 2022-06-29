WATCH: Duterte’s last 6 years, in soundbites

As President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from Malacañang, Rappler looks back at his most controversial soundbites over the last 6 years

President Rodrigo Duterte, who promised blood during his campaign, is finally stepping down from Malacañang on June 30, 2022.

His stay in office is riddled with controversy. He leaves a legacy of state-sponsored killings, after his war on drugs triggered a killing spree of suspected drug addicts. The unprecendented, Nazi-like scope of extrajudicial killings catch the attention of the International Criminal Court.

Under his term, journalists and activists were arrested and detained, and the country’s largest broadcast network was shuttered for the first time since Martial Law.

His rape jokes and misogynist remarks were a staple in his presidential speeches. He called God stupid. At the height of the pandemic, he offered to slap the ‘idiot’ coronavirus.

This is the Philippines in the last 6 years under Duterte, in soundbites. – Rappler.com

Producer: Nick Villavecer

Video Editor and Video Researcher: Quita Chuatico

Supervising Producer: Beth Frondoso