[WATCH] Silent Tragedy: Epekto ng war on drugs sa mga bilangguan

MANILA, Philippines – The bloody war on drugs of former president Rodrigo Duterte did not only leave a massive death toll, but impacted the lives of tens of thousands of Filipinos who were jailed over flimsy drug charges.

The drug suspects came in droves from 2016 to 2022, and pushed the already-crowded jails to their breaking point, breaching 100,000 in the incarcerated population. The result: drug suspects waiting for months for their day in court, and other detainees caught in the limbo of clogged court dockets.

Watch this Rappler documentary by Lian Buan and Patrick Cruz.

Read the following stories:

Refresh and bookmark this page for the livestream of the documentary on Thursday, June 20, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com

Reporter: Lian Buan

Researcher: Patrick Cruz

Videographers: Franz Lopez, Ulysis Pontanares

Animation: David Castuciano

Graphic artists: Raffy de Guzman, Marian Hukom, Nico Villarete

Video editor, video researcher: Jaene Zaplan

Producer: JC Gotinga

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso