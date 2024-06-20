[WATCH] Silent Tragedy: Epekto ng war on drugs sa mga bilangguan

MANILA, Philippines – The bloody war on drugs of former president Rodrigo Duterte did not only leave a massive death toll, but impacted the lives of tens of thousands of Filipinos who were jailed over flimsy drug charges.
The drug suspects came in droves from 2016 to 2022, and pushed the already-crowded jails to their breaking point, breaching 100,000 in the incarcerated population. The result: drug suspects waiting for months for their day in court, and other detainees caught in the limbo of clogged court dockets.
- Duterte’s drug war pushes prisons to a breaking point
- Philippines only starting to probe ‘silent tragedy’ of prison deaths
Reporter: Lian Buan
Researcher: Patrick Cruz
Videographers: Franz Lopez, Ulysis Pontanares
Animation: David Castuciano
Graphic artists: Raffy de Guzman, Marian Hukom, Nico Villarete
Video editor, video researcher: Jaene Zaplan
Producer: JC Gotinga
Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso
