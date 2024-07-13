Newsbreak Podcasts and Videos
West Philippine Sea

WATCH: What the 2016 arbitral ruling says and doesn’t say about the West Philippine Sea

We summarize the 500-page ruling so you don't have to

MANILA, Philippines – Every 12th of July, the Philippines – and its allies and friends – commemorate the 2016 arbitral award, a landmark ruling that said China’s sweeping 9-dash-line claim had no basis in international law.

The ruling is part of the foundation the Philippines stands on in asserting its sovereign rights and sovereignty claims in the West Philippine Sea – or part of the South China Sea that includes the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

But what does the ruling say – and doesn’t say?

Eight years since its release – and eight years since Manila and its allies and partners have been trying to figure out how it can be enforced – we walk you through what the ruling means and what’s next for Manila. – Rappler.com

Presenter, writer: Bea Cupin
Producer, writer, video editor: JC Gotinga
Videographer: Jeff Digma
Animator: Marian Hukom
Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso

