WATCH: Learn your Miss Universe Philippines history

MANILA, Philippines — Even before being dubbed as a pageant powerhouse, the Philippines was already a pageant-crazy country.

With the rise of beauty camps and more systemic trainings for aspiring candidates, the Philippines gradually cemented its reputation in international pageants like in the Miss Universe. In fact, the Philippines already won four crowns in the said pageant: Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

On top of these crowns are dozens of semi-finalist and finalist placements. For this year’s edition, crossover beauty Michelle Dee, who already represented the Philippines in Miss World 2019, will try to bring home the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.

— Rappler.com