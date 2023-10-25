Newsbreak Chats: Why Filipinos should care about Israel and Palestine

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – While the Philippines is geographically distant from Israel, the ongoing conflict has the potential to reverberate in economic, cultural, and foreign relations between the two countries, highlighting the interconnectedness of nations in today’s globalized world.

The challenging situation faced by tens of thousands of Filipino migrant workers in Israel and Gaza often remains unnoticed, despite distressing reports of the demolition of Palestinian neighborhoods in certain parts of Israel and the captivity of residents by Hamas militants.

The Philippine government said there are approximately 30,500 Filipinos in Israel, and even with the escalating Israeli assaults in Gaza City, there are still at least three Filipinos residing there.

In the latest episode of Newsbreak Chats, Rappler news editor Paterno Esmaquel II talks with Rappler multimedia reporter Bea Cupin, who has covered the ongoing conflict, and Rappler researcher-writer Jezreel Ines, who wrote a story on the difficult situation of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in Israel.

They will explore the multifaceted aspects of the conflict, its humanitarian dimensions, and the need for solidarity and informed engagement within the Filipino community.

Watch Newsbreak Chats on Thursday, October 26, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com