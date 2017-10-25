desktop

Migrant Life in Qatar

Far from home, Filipino workers share stories of delayed wages, maltreatment, and challenges they face under the kafala system in Qatar.
Yet they persist – seeking opportunities for a better future and a better life.

Supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting and Rappler

Stories at a Glance

Videos

WATCH: A look inside Qatar's labor camps

WATCH: OFWs' baking class in Doha

Imprisoned: Raising my baby behind bars

WATCH: How OFWs can avoid illegal recruitment

WATCH: Migrant life in Qatar

Infographics

Qatar Labor Conditions

Illegal Recruitment

Overseas employment contract

Fees OFWs/employer need to pay for

How can ofws avoid getting buried in debt

Credits

  • Reporting by
    Ana P. Santos
  • Edited by
    Chay F. Hofileña
  • Creative Direction by
    Emil Mercado
  • Research by
    Sofia Tomacruz
  • Animation
    Janina Malinis
  • Graphics by
    Emil Mercado, Alejandro Edoria, Shelette Gipa, Alyssa Arizabal
  • Design by
    Michelle Lorenzo
  • Audio recording by
    Exxon Ruebe, Marguerite de Leon
  • Video editing by
    Jaene Zaplan, Emerald Hidalgo, Nicole Revita
  • Photography
    OM (Doha) and Leanne Jazul (Manila)
  • Supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting and Rappler

