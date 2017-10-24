Despite laws protecting migrant workers, OFWs continue to fall victim to illegal recruitment schemes

MANILA, Philippines – When overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) leave home to work abroad, they view this as a necessary sacrifice to provide a better life for their families.

Over the years, the number of OFWs has continued to climb. According to the Commisision on Filipinos Overseas, there were about 10 million Filipinos working abroad as of 2013.

The process of securing work abroad is no easy task and workers can easily fall victim to illegal recruitment schemes.

However, there are ways to spot this. For OFWs, knowing how to avoid illegal recruitment can help protect dreams for a better future. – Rappler.com