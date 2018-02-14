On Thursday, February 15, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) national president Abdiel Ben Fajardo on the role of lawyers as the rule of law is challenged in the country

Published 6:17 PM, February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The rule of law in the Philippines deteriorated significantly under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, according to the 2018 World Justice Project Rule of Law Index.

From 70th in 2016, the Philippines dropped 18 places down to rank 88th out of 113 countries – scoring 0.47. It also ranks 13th out of 15 countries in the East Asia & Pacific region. The report identified the country as the “biggest mover” in the latest index.

On Thursday, February 15, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) national president Abdiel Dan Fajardo on the role of lawyers as the rule of law is challenged in these trying times.

Fajardo has consistently called for independence among government branches and the respect for law in the country. In fact, in September 2017, he urged President Rodrigo Duterte and other public officials to not be “onion-skinned” as “a government official holds his life open to public scrutiny.”

As the leader of the Philippines’ largest organization of lawyers, how can Fajardo steer the IBP into a more proactive role in trying to uphold the rule of law in the Philippines? What is its role in the preliminary examination of the International Criminal Court into Duterte’s drug war?

As democracy is “adversely affected” under Duterte, at least according to a report of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), what can the IBP do to prevent the deterioration of democracy in the country?

